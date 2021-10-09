SMEs must learn to do marketing with shoestring budgets

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Two friends of mine (a husband-wife duo) started off a creative shop for art design and copywriting as a means to earn a second income while working at a software company. In a short time the husband-wife team won a good number of satisfied customers: an ad agency, and a couple of companies who could not afford a large agency.

As is normal, they had the growth-pang at that point. They wanted to expand their business by reaching out to more clients and by making existing clients take more of their services. Although the husband could not go and meet clients during the daytime he wanted to find an alternate way to reach out and develop business. He was asking me how he could increase sales with limited budget and resources.

Another friend was starting a home-based herbal and medicinal plants business and farming advisory services. His problems were slightly different. He wanted to get the concept accepted by people in his area by changing their mindset about farming in their own backyard. How can he achieve this objective with little or no resources? Can behaviours be changed in this age when people do not have either an inclination or time for this hobby?

The above two scenarios typify the situation many businesses face in the initial start-up stage or while going through tougher times. While there is no single answer to every such situation, I will attempt to broaden and generalise the possibilities. Remember that businesses face a tough situation today owing to the economic downturn as well as the proliferation of media and information all over. To add to that there is no single media channel one can use to reach one target audience. The complexity increases in India as cultures vary across villages and towns significantly.

Here are five ways you can improve your marketing results:

The first step is to plan for creating a “solid” image. When potential customers call during business hours, will you let your answering machine handle the call or will you make them wait hours and days to get their calls returned? How can you handle this situation when you do not have resources to employ a telephone operator and receptionist? Switching to low-cost voice mail with multiple mailboxes from the telecom service provider will allow your potential customers and clients to get information when you are unavailable and create a more solid, stable image for your business. You should also plan to give a mobile number as a contact so that the calls can be taken and appropriate replies can be made. The calls could be returned easily even when you are having a full day job.

The second most critical step is planning low-maintenance marketing programme. You should design a marketing programme that relies on simple tools you can prepare well in advance. You should take care to ensure that the programme requires minimal attention during business hours. It is wise to create a direct mailing series using cost-effective postcards (so postage costs are less) that show some of your best creative work or value proposition you have which should be at the core of your strategy. Create all your direct-mail pieces, have them printed at one time, and purchase a database of targeted businesses for multiple uses. Then have someone like a neighbourhood computer service company send them at designated intervals, say, one postcard mailing every two weeks. Do the same with small space ads: Develop all the creative elements at once, place the schedule well in advance, and leave it to the media to run the ads on designated dates. Choice of media should be clearly the lowest cost ones but with some smart planning. For instance instead of advertising in the main daily, one can consider their supplements or special industry reports for the same large reach and focused target segments.

Third, business owners should plan to communicate regularly with past clients. A monthly broadcast of newsletter by email will be a good way to stay in touch with existing clients, and it is considerably less time-consuming than doing it the old-fashioned way of printing or copying, folding, stamping and mailing. It will also be less costly. It is best to start with a simple one-page newsletter rather than complicated four pagers. You can make use of a desktop publishing or email newsletter software, which comes cheap today. You can yourself create it as many templates are readily available or you can use a small designer. WhatsApp and email broadcast software are also easily available. Once set up, you can just accomplish this with just a click and while you do your regular work, your computer will take care of the marketing part.

Fourth, make a presence in the right social media that represents the best reach to your target audience. This could be FB, LinkedIn or Instagram. The only trouble is you need to find some time to drive networking there.

Finally, you should bring in some face-to-face plans into your activities. Perhaps you can think of partnering with someone who operates a similar business full time. That way your partner can attend networking functions and meet with prospects during business hours on your behalf, and you can expand the size of your business without adding staff. You could also ensure that some meetings are set off socially over a drink in the evening.