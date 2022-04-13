SMEs must focus on up-skilling and reskilling to retain talent

One interesting requirement of today’s workforce is that they cannot just be skilled in their speciality. (Representative Image)

One of the biggest challenges for SMEs all over the world is attracting and retaining quality talent. Top talent always prefers big brand employers. The ones you recruit are constantly looking out for better breaks unless you keep their hygiene factors and career growth more interesting.

The much talked about #GreatResignation today is nothing new for SMEs. The Medici institute did research among a cross-section of SME employees on this issue and the results have affirmed the problem but with some fascinating insights. More than 68 percent of them were actively searching for another job! The COVID has slowed down the market but they were all hopeful for a better break. It seems the reason cited was not about higher pay but of more interesting work, going by the 52 percent respondents. The younger employees are more vocal about job content and culture, perhaps reflecting the changing work-life attitudes of the new generation.

Considering that a majority of the new workforce will be under 30 and they have different expectations from work, SMEs must have a different strategy to address their issues. The stated reason for employees to look for a new job may be more challenging roles, but an almost equal number also mentioned higher status – meaning salary and/or better brand/job title.

Career management is normally done by HR but the new generation folks prefer to manage this on their own.

Making the job more interesting could be something SMEs should be able to do by planning the necessary changes in the workflow and responsibilities, job redesign and job rotation. This can help retain the existing talent and, in the long run, build the employer brand.

While some of the SME employees get trained for quality or productivity reasons, the majority do not get any training leading to dissatisfaction and lack of excitement. Not even 40 percent of the employees surveyed have had any kind of formal training in the past two years. Given the uncertainties in the job market, job roles and the talk of automation, many felt that they might be in danger of stagnating in their current roles. Up-skilling and re-skilling are something people desire today given the way technology and digitisation are disrupting many mundane jobs. They prefer such training to enhance personal growth and learning, which most SMEs are unable to provide today.

Even training that can address problem solving in their current roles will also be much appreciated. Only the marketing fraternity had expressed keen interest to learn the use of MarTech perhaps because they felt that was where marketing would go. SMEs will have to embrace tech tools for marketing as much as they use in operations.

Now comes the issue of training budgets. Most SMEs have little or no budget this year for driving training programmes, as they are limping back to normalcy from the demonetisation and the pandemic lockdowns. Training that needs payments will have to be carefully analysed. Therefore most SMEs require a proper justification and cost-benefit rationale for any paid training approvals. Very few SMEs have given the option of choosing the training programme by employees themselves – subject to a certain limit. When budgets are a constraint, SME promoters should allow training breaks from work for employees to pursue free or self-funded programmes.

Make team leaders and managers regularly assess what training needs exist and when the employees should avail the same. Make a formal process for updating on a regular basis and fix a minimum of mandatory training days. However, with fewer employees doing much more work today, there is a question of finding time for skilling. The other hassle is getting practical skilling and not the academic kind sold by IIMs, etc. Since both employees and employers want training that will help achieve the strategic objectives, these are matters that could be solved with little effort.

Find skill developers who offer specific areas of skills with live examples, templates, cases studies, toolkits, and assessment of skills in order to bridge the gap between performance and perception.

One interesting requirement of today’s workforce is that they cannot just be skilled in their speciality. To succeed in today’s fast-paced tech era, they need to have creativity, analytics and business management skills. Besides, they prefer learning at their pace. Immersion in a similar area at another enterprise not necessarily from the same industry might be a good idea.

More personalised skill-building may be another idea to try. Use the senior or retired employees to mentor the new employees so that both parties benefit. And SMEs can work within their limited budgets.

With up-skilling and reskilling, SMEs can smartly retain many of the employees who are looking actively for new jobs elsewhere.





