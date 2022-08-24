SMEs can use handheld devices to change marketing behaviour

When Apple launched the iPad, I didn’t see the need for yet another device for a road warrior. Why would anyone want to carry a smartphone, a laptop, an ebook reader and also an iPad? Things, however, have changed dramatically and today, the iPad is inseparable from many of us.

Would an iPad or a similar handheld device change the behaviour of small and medium enterprises’ marketers? Will it find use in their arsenal of gizmos? Yes, of course. Restaurants are using iPads instead of printed menus, salespeople rely on them for presentations and students use them for better learning.

It may be too early for SME marketers in the business-to-business (B2B) sector to embrace it fully but at the top of the value chain changes are happening.

The other question B2B marketers need to find an answer to is the number of people using iPads in their buying space and what they use them for—for productivity reasons, playing games or checking mails? The answers to these questions will help them plan changes in their business and marketing models.

Real-world iPad apps for B2B marketers can have a positive impact on their work, take a look:

1 The iPad can become a real-time portfolio of marketing and collateral materials as well as product demos.

Its convenient design, size and retina display features will allow marketers to present their products and services to clients in a good experiential manner.

2 Sales executives can use the device to demonstrate data in real-time. Imagine having all your marketing collateral and presentations ready to go in an instant, anywhere and anytime.

We have all experienced the delay a salesperson causes while setting up the laptop for a presentation. An iPad can rid the meeting of this time-consuming part. Flipcharts were good to connect with a prospect but with the iPad, you can create an amazing high-level value proposition.

The other major advantage is the ease with which sales and marketing teams can connect to the internet and access all files on iCloud. You do not have to lug everything around.

3 Video calls with clients and within the organisation can save precious time and money. Even international travel can be avoided in some cases by using an iPad for multiple teams working together on an app.

Software as a Service (SaaS) providers can penetrate the market even further with iPad apps. While a pocket internet connector and laptop may well work for presentations and accessibility, the iPad is far easier. The game changer is the interface that will drive software development. New software and other innovations will be created to support the iPad.

4 Capturing data for customer relationship management (CRM) will be a cakewalk. You will find sales folks at trade shows and exhibitions capturing visitor data on iPad instantly and mailing it to corporate headquarters as well as relevant teams for action. The iPad will also extend the usability of existing CRM and Automation.

It can also enable better e-mail marketing. This will take some work but experimenting with content will enhance the user experience.

Future is here

The tradeshow experience can be improved by giving everyone in the booth an iPad to capture leads. You can also do instant surveys and data can be moved to your CRM platform. This will enable quick data analysis and provide inputs for instant changes.

The integration of offline and online experiences offered by the iPad will be valuable to marketers at offline events like seminars. If you are carrying an iPad to an event, you can easily do a live demo.

The biggest winner will the consumer whose user experience will be enhanced. Clients can expect much-improved content from SME marketers. More multimedia content will flood in the space soon.

B2B marketers will have to pay attention to the quality of the online content and its use. Research papers, product and service information and presentations should all be made with an eye on the digital experience.

Some sceptics think the iPad is just another device to make a statement. Lead generation comes from interesting content, with a persuasive call to action, and whether this is delivered on an iPad, iPhone, Google App, TV or old-fashioned newspaper is largely irrelevant. But, remember that handheld devices will help motivate your sales and marketing teams to work towards being different, which is an unexpected side benefit.