SME owners, get serious about personal branding

M Muneer & Riitu Chugh
May 03, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

By creating a strong personal brand, they can showcase their expertise, experience, and unique qualities, which can make them more attractive to potential customers.

Developing a personal brand separate from a business brand is beneficial for SME owners. (Pic: Unsplash)

Building a personal brand is not just for influencers, big business tycoons or worker ants. Small business owners who are closely associated with their businesses are a textbook case on how personal branding can impact not just their small business but also themselves as individuals.

The owner of a small and medium enterprise (SME) can logically position himself or herself as a business owner. But he or she also can be positioned as an industry expert, thought leader, industry body representative or as an authentic human being who the people may want to know, trust, learn from, and ultimately, do business with.

Here are five reasons why developing a personal brand separately from a business brand is beneficial for SME owners ― both professionally and personally.

First, it creates another channel for outsiders to discover your business, increasing visibility and exposure with opportunities to be seen. This is important since SME owners may have limited digital presence and struggle with getting their business message out to potential customers. If the business has grown, it is a good content to start sharing as your success story. Even if things have not worked out as expected on the business front, a listing of lessons learnt is a great and credible way to stay engaged with existing customers, followers, and prospects. If you are positioning yourself as a thought leader, you can come higher up in organic search rankings when people search for information related to your industry. You can showcase your expertise and become known for that.