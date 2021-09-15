Smart Notch acquires 50% shares of England-based Filkor Limited for £500,000

(Image: Shutterstock)

Smart Notch Industrial Limited, a subsidiary of PDS Multinational Fashions Limited, on September 15 announced the acquisition of 50 percent shares of England-based Filkor Limited for £500,000 at £1 apiece.

The firm said the investment was in line with the sustainability and circularity (ESG) goals of the company. "Through this investment, the company foresees to be able to provide its customers a complete sustainability and end of life solution (from takeback to resell to upcycle) for all fashion products," it said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition would help alleviate major pain points of customers

with respect to the sustainable solution to excess stock and enables the product to be securely destroyed in one single operation, effectively and quickly, providing fashion houses with a socially and environmentally acceptable solution, the firm added.

No governmental or regulatory approval is required for the acquisition, which is scheduled to be complete by October 31, 2021.

Filkor Limited is a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales and has developed a system that secures the destruction of branded and other products, and recycles by-products in a granular form to permit manufacturing of new products.