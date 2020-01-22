App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smart Group to invest Rs 2,000cr to open wellness city in Delhi

"We will be investing around Rs 2,000 crore to open a wellness city in Saket by 2025. It will cater to our concept of 'beyond 100' living, which means a happy, healthy, productive and independent life," Smart Group Founder and Chairman B K Modi told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

B K Modi-led Smart Group plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore to open a wellness city in Delhi by 2025 as it bets big on the sector globally, a top company official said. The wellness city would be adjacent to Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, New Delhi.

"We will be investing around Rs 2,000 crore to open a wellness city in Saket by 2025. It will cater to our concept of 'beyond 100' living, which means a happy, healthy, productive and independent life," Smart Group Founder and Chairman B K Modi told PTI.

The wellness city will have 1,400 units of different kinds and will include medical offices, wellness living centres, hotels and wellness treatment centres, he added.

Close

About expansion of the wellness concept in India, Modi said that the group also plans to develop a wellness city near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The city will have wellness homes, wellness entertainment facilities, mall, hotels, multiplex, wellness treatment centres, he added.

related news

Talking about the concerns of overseas citizens of India on investing in India, Modi said: "I am an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). I feel there is need to tweak the OCI policy so that it becomes easier to bring investments in India."

Regarding his focus on sector, he said, "I am going to take a lead in wellness. I would want to compete globally and not only in India".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Delhi #Smart Group #wellness

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.