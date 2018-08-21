Smart fences along India's borders will plug intrusions

Moneycontrol News

The Border Security Force (BSF) is setting up gadgets along India's borders in Rajasthan to prevent intrusions from neighbouring countries. Under the comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, an infrared intrusion detection system have been developed by the BSF Rajasthan Frontier Research and Development wing.

"Infrared Intrusion Detection System is a very successful method in which just at the distance of 300-400 meters on two poles instruments are fitted in such a manner that on any attempt of intrusion into the Indian territory this equipment will intercept it and will give red light warning indicator followed by a loud hooter to alert the security personnel," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ravi Gandhi, Rajasthan frontier, told the Times of India.

It has proved to be effective against intrusions, as the equipment was placed at the border adjoining Jaisalmer. What started as a pilot project in Rajasthan will soon be implemented at border across the country.

Inspector General (IG) Anil Paliwal of Rajasthan frontier said that a smart fencing scheme will be implemented,m wherein cobra wire fences would be placed at sensitive and rough topographical areas to plug gaps and limit intrusions.