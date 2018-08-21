App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smart fences along India's borders will plug intrusions

What started as a pilot project in Rajasthan will soon be implemented at border across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The Border Security Force (BSF) is setting up gadgets along India's borders in Rajasthan to prevent intrusions from neighbouring countries. Under the comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, an infrared intrusion detection system have been developed by the BSF Rajasthan Frontier Research and Development wing.

"Infrared Intrusion Detection System is a very successful method in which just at the distance of 300-400 meters on two poles instruments are fitted in such a manner that on any attempt of intrusion into the Indian territory this equipment will intercept it and will give red light warning indicator followed by a loud hooter to alert the security personnel," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ravi Gandhi, Rajasthan frontier, told the Times of India.

It has proved to be effective against intrusions, as the equipment was placed at the border adjoining Jaisalmer. What started as a pilot project in Rajasthan will soon be implemented at border across the country.

related news

Inspector General (IG) Anil Paliwal of Rajasthan frontier said that a smart fencing scheme will be implemented,m wherein cobra wire fences would be placed at sensitive and rough topographical areas to plug gaps and limit intrusions.

 
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 10:40 pm

tags #BSF #Rajasthan #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.