you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SmallCap World Fund sells Supreme Industries' shares worth Rs 217 cr

Supreme Industries offers wide range of plastic products with a variety of applications in moulded furniture, storage and material handling products, industrial moulded products and protective packaging products, among others.

Foreign investor SmallCap World Fund Inc today sold 18 lakh shares of Supreme Industries for nearly Rs 217 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded 17,99,545 shares or 1.42 per cent stake in Supreme Industries.

The shares were disposed of at a price of Rs 1,205 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 216.85 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

