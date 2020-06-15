App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smallcap World Fund sells Aarti Industries shares worth Rs 222 crore

As per bulk deal data on the NSE, nearly 16 lakh shares of Aarti Industries were sold by Smallcap World Fund at Rs 854.71 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 136.57 crore.

PTI
 
 
Smallcap World Fund Inc on Monday offloaded shares worth a little over Rs 222 crore in Aarti Industries Ltd through open market transactions on exchanges. On the BSE, Smallcap World Fund sold 10 lakh shares of Aarti Industries at a price of Rs 855 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 85.5 crore, bulk deal data showed.

As per the shareholding pattern of Aarti Industries for March 2020 quarter, Smallcap World Fund is a public shareholder in the firm and held 1.71 per cent stake.

Close
Shares of Aarti Industries on Monday closed 5.63 per cent lower at Rs 866.5 on the BSE, while on the NSE it declined 4.26 per cent to close at Rs 878.9 per share.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Aarti Industries Ltd #Business #Market news

