Work visa for spouse no threat to employment of local workers, says US agency

The H4 visa, which allows spouses of H-1B visa holders eligible for work in the US, has no negative impact on the employment rate of US workers, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

While this is good news for thousands of Indian H-1B visa holders and their families, the issue is far from over as the US government continues to consider revoking H4 EAD, said recipients and immigration experts.

The DHS on April 1 submitted a brief to the Court of Appeals to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the organisation of IT workers -- Save Jobs USA, which argued that H4 EAD (Employment Authorisation Document) took away American jobs.

This has come as a surprise to many given that the proposal to rescind H4 EAD is still under consideration by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and a final decision is yet to be taken.

related news

In its submission to the court, DHS argued that Save Jobs USA never established how its members, who work only in IT sector, are affected by the H4 EAD rule, when it is applicable across a broad range of sectors. Hence, DHS asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.For the longest time, spouses of H-1B visa holders were not allowed to work in the US. Given that the beneficiaries of H-1B were Indians, it left educated spouses, who travelled the US on dependent visa, jobless.

Take the case of Swetha M*, who was working as a marketing professional at an MNC in India. After her marriage in 2010, she travelled to the US on an H4 visa. “After being independent for a long time, having not being able to work was tough on me,” she said.

However, this changed under the Barack Obama administration in 2015, when the new rule made it possible for certain dependent spouses to work.

No sooner the rule came into the effect, thousands of H4 spouses including her applied for H4 EAD visa and were able to work. At the same time, a lawsuit was filed by Save Jobs USA, who claimed they lost their jobs to H-1B workers, against H4 EAD.

The fact that Trump administration was tightening immigration rules did not help. Since 2017, Indian firms saw huge rejections in the H-1B petition and visa for skilled immigrant workers filed by them. This was also reflected in the granting of H4 EAD, though they are still valid until a final ruling comes.

According to a Times of India report, there are close to 85,000 Indian with H4 EAD. Any change in the rule will affect thousands of women employed there as well.

If the DHS statement and a survey by immigration lawyer Emily Neumann were anything to go by, the concerns are misplaced.

The survey, based on response from 10,000 H4 EAD holders, reveals that close to 51 percent of H4 EAD recipients in the US hold a master’s degree as opposed to 13.1 percent of US citizens in 2019. Most H4 EAD holders are in age group 20 and 39, the prime working age group that is the key drivers of economic growth in the country.

The report quotes Neumann as saying, “The H4 EAD furthers an important public policy goal of enabling US employers to attract and retain highly skilled workers.”