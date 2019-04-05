App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Work visa for spouse no threat to employment of local workers, says US agency

In response to the latest development, Skilled Immigrants In America, a H4 EAD community, in a Facebook post said, “While this is a small victory, it is certainly not over. DHS did ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit, but has not given any indication that it will still not move forward with the rule making."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The H4 visa, which allows spouses of H-1B visa holders eligible for work in the US, has no negative impact on the employment rate of US workers, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

While this is good news for thousands of Indian H-1B visa holders and their families, the issue is far from over as the US government continues to consider revoking H4 EAD, said recipients and immigration experts.

The DHS on April 1 submitted a brief to the Court of Appeals to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the organisation of IT workers -- Save Jobs USA, which argued that H4 EAD (Employment Authorisation Document) took away American jobs.

In its submission to the court, DHS argued that Save Jobs USA never established how its members, who work only in IT sector, are affected by the H4 EAD rule, when it is applicable across a broad range of sectors. Hence, DHS asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
This has come as a surprise to many given that the proposal to rescind H4 EAD is still under consideration by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and a final decision is yet to be taken.


Why is H4 EAD important?

For the longest time, spouses of H-1B visa holders were not allowed to work in the US. Given that the beneficiaries of H-1B were Indians, it left educated spouses, who travelled the US on dependent visa, jobless.

related news

Take the case of Swetha M*, who was working as a marketing professional at an MNC in India. After her marriage in 2010, she travelled to the US on an H4 visa. “After being independent for a long time, having not being able to work was tough on me,” she said.

However, this changed under the Barack Obama administration in 2015, when the new rule made it possible for certain dependent spouses to work.

No sooner the rule came into the effect, thousands of H4 spouses including her applied for H4 EAD visa and were able to work. At the same time, a lawsuit was filed by Save Jobs USA, who claimed they lost their jobs to H-1B workers, against H4 EAD.

The fact that Trump administration was tightening immigration rules did not help. Since 2017, Indian firms saw huge rejections in the H-1B petition and visa for skilled immigrant workers filed by them. This was also reflected in the granting of H4 EAD, though they are still valid until a final ruling comes.

According to a Times of India report, there are close to 85,000 Indian with H4 EAD. Any change in the rule will affect thousands of women employed there as well.

The issue is far from over

If the DHS statement and a survey by immigration lawyer Emily Neumann were anything to go by, the concerns are misplaced.

The survey, based on response from 10,000 H4 EAD holders, reveals that close to 51 percent of H4 EAD recipients in the US hold a master’s degree as opposed to 13.1 percent of US citizens in 2019. Most H4 EAD holders are in age group 20 and 39, the prime working age group that is the key drivers of economic growth in the country.

The report quotes Neumann as saying, “The H4 EAD furthers an important public policy goal of enabling US employers to attract and retain highly skilled workers.”

In response to the latest development, Skilled Immigrants In America, a H4 EAD community, in a Facebook post said, “While this is a small victory, it is certainly not over. DHS did ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit, but has not given any indication that it will still not move forward with the rule making. Several H4 visa holders, who are entrepreneurs, physicians and teachers, have created jobs and directly hire US citizens.”
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #H4 EAD

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdra ...

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While ...

Hema Malini Draws Criticism from Omar Abdullah for Posing in a 'Fancy ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

CNBCTV18.com turns 1: Editor Binoy Prabhakar aiming for bigger and bet ...

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.