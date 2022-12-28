 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Small towns witness highest increase in room bookings in 2022: OYO

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

India's small towns like Hathras, Sasaram, Karaikudi, and Tenali witnessed the highest increase in room bookings in 2022, according to hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO's annual data.

With travel bouncing back strongly after the pandemic, OYO Travelopedia 2022 found that Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai emerged as the most booked cities in India for business travel.

"Uttar Pradesh became the most visited state in 2022. Smaller towns and cities such as Hathras (Uttar Pradesh), Srinagar in Uttarakhand, Sasaram (Bihar), Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu) and Tenali (Andhra Pradesh) observed the highest increase in bookings in 2022 versus 2021. June 4, 2022, was the most booked day in 2022," OYO said in a statement citing its data.

While Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai are the most booked cities for business travel, OYO said Jaipur, Goa, Kochi, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam topped the charts as favourite leisure destinations in 2022.

"Varanasi became the most booked destination for pilgrimage followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Haridwar. June 3-5, 2022 recorded the maximum bookings in comparison to any other long weekend this year," it added.

In terms of international trends, OYO said Belgium's Luxembourg province emerged as Europe's favourite travel destination, while most bookings made on the OYO Vacation Homes brand platforms stemmed from Denmark.