Small towns added Rs 4.36 lakh cr to MF assets in Feb: Report

Smaller towns contributed Rs 4.36 lakh crore to assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry at the end of February 2018, over 41 percent higher than a year-ago period, said a report.

According to rating agency ICRA, AUM of mutual funds from B15 cities (beyond top 15 cities) stood at Rs 3.08 lakh crore at end of February 2017.

"In the last 12 months, B15 towns have witnessed AUM growth of 41.7 percent or Rs 1.28 lakh crore to reach Rs 4.36 lakh crore at the end of February 2018 compared with Rs 3.08 lakh crore in the year-ago period," the report said.

In February, the share of direct plans in B15 towns stood at 20.4 percent against 45.6 percent in top 15 cities.

Overall, the country saw the total folio count rise by 2.3 per cent to nearly Rs 7 crore, at the end of February compared with the previous month.

"The mutual fund industry added about 15.72 lakh new folios in February out of which 13.65 lakh were in the equity category including ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSSs)," the report further said.

"About 1.8 lakh new folios were added to the balanced category in the month," it added.

AUM of the Indian mutual fund industry came in at Rs 22.20 lakh crore in February, down from Rs 22.41 lakh crore in January.

ICRA also noted that despite the stock markets declining, net inflows into equity mutual fund schemes continued to remain strong.

Equity funds (including ELSS) witnessed monthly net inflows of Rs 16,268 crore, up 5.7 percent month-on-month and more than 150 perrrcent year-on-year, during February.

"The increase was mainly driven by sustained inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)," ICRA noted.