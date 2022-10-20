English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Themes That Will Make Money In Samvat 2079 | HDFC AMC, Clean Science In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Small Indian lenders in talks with Russia to finalise trade mechanism: Official

    Reuters had reported large lenders are reluctant to process direct rupee trade transactions with Russia for fear of becoming the target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, and New Delhi is counting on smaller banks like UCO and Yes.

    Reuters
    October 20, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Indian lenders UCO Bank and Yes Bank are in talks with their Russian counterparts over a payment mechanism for trade between the two countries, a senior government official said on Thursday.

    Reuters had reported large lenders are reluctant to process direct rupee trade transactions with Russia for fear of becoming the target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, and New Delhi is counting on smaller banks like UCO and Yes.

    Banks are discussing the currency pair for the payment mechanism and the options include the Indian rupee paired with the Russian rouble or Saudi Arabia's riyal, the official said.

    "Few of the Russian banks are joining hands with UCO Bank and Yes Bank. It will be primarily rupee-basis trade, could be rupee-rouble or could be rupee-riyal," the official, who did not want to be named, told reporters in New Delhi.

    The official did not explain how the rupee-riyal mechanism will be designed to settle trade between New Delhi and Moscow.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #India #Russia #trade #UCO Bank #Yes Bank
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.