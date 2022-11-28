Small Cap World Fund sells shares worth Rs 117 crore in Ami Organics

Small Cap World Fund on Monday offloaded a 3.5 per cent stake in pharma company Ami Organics Ltd for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Small Cap World Fund Inc sold 12,72,000 shares, amounting to a 3.49 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 920 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 117 crore.

Among the buyers of the shares is Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Global Fund, which bought 10.92 lakh shares, and another purchaser Valuequest Investment Advisors acquired 1.80 lakh scrips of the company.

As of quarter ended September, SmallCap World Fund Inc owned 4.38 per cent stake in the company, data with the exchange showed.

Shares of Ami Organics closed 7.67 per cent higher at Rs 965.05 apiece on NSE.