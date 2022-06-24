Small businesses can avail up to 60% discount on stay in OYO hotels from Jun 27 to Jul 3

Travel and hospitality technology platform, OYO on Friday announced up to 60 per cent reduction in charges for a limited period for small businesses on their stay in its member hotels.

The scheme, available for small and medium scale businesses, is being offered on the occasion of World MSME Day, the company said in a statement.

Business travellers belonging to the segment will be eligible to avail up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in OYO hotels from June 27 to July 3, 2022, it added. ”They will have the opportunity to choose from more than 10,000 rooms available in approximately 2,000 OYO properties across the country offering this discount,” OYO said.

”A lot of our customers are employees or owners of small and medium businesses… The special pricing for such businesses on the occasion of World MSME day is our way of encouraging and respecting these businesses, which are powering India’s progress and growth and benefiting communities around them in the process,” OYO Senior Vice President, Product & Chief Service Officer Shreerang Godbole said.

Businesses can avail the offer by booking on OYO’s app, website, online travel platforms and showing their business card at the time of check-in, the company said.

Bookings will have to be made only through respective travel desks of the businesses to avail of the offer. OYO said it has recently added more than 1,250 new businesses since March 2022, with recovery led by small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses and conglomerates, startups, travel management companies as well as film production houses.

More and more people from these segments have started opting for physical interactions, it added.