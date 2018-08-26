App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smaash looks to raise $30 mn to fund expansion

It plans to invest Rs 250 crore over the next two years, including its investment into a digital platform for online gaming, for expansion of its footprint across the country, a top company official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sachin Tendulkar-backed sports-based entertainment firm Smaaash is in talks to raise USD 30 million (over Rs 200 crore) to fund its expansion plans in India.

It plans to invest Rs 250 crore over the next two years, including its investment into a digital platform for online gaming, for expansion of its footprint across the country, a top company official said.

"We are about to close a round of funding. We are looking at raising USD 30 million. We will use this sum to fund our expansion plans," Smaaash Chairman Shripal Morakhia told PTI.

The company so far has raised Rs 150 crore from high networth individual investors and private equity firm Fidelis World.

related news

Smaaash plans to open close to 90 centres to have a network of 120 outlets across India by the financial year 2020. It is also looking at expanding in overseas markets, including West Asia and the US this year through franchise agreements, Morakhia said.

"Smaaash over the past five years has driven the gaming market in India to exponential level and is now aiming to take this forward outside India. We are looking to fill the much- needed gap for experiential entertainment with initial focus on Saudi Arabia, Dubai and the US," he said.

In the US, the first Smaaash centre was opened at Mall of America Minneapolis in 2017.

The company plans to open 24 new centres in India this year.

Smaaash owns and operates sports-centric digital entertainment centres for games including cricket, football, go-karting and bowling.

The company is also looking at manifold jump in its turnover to Rs 600 crore by fiscal year 2020 from 150 crore reported in the previous financial year.

Last month, Smaaash also acquired bowling joint venture bluO entertainment from PVR Ltd, India's biggest movie exhibitor, and Major Cineplex Group, for Rs 86 crore in an all-cash deal.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Sachin Tendulkar #Smaash

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.