Slowdown jitters? Industrialists in austerity mode, shun biz jets: Report

Reeling under slowdown that has gripped the economy, industrialists have reportedly started giving up their business jets, The Economic Times reports.
This can be inferred from the declining number of non-scheduled operators (NSOPs) in India. As of September this year, there were 99 NSOPs in India as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation data. This is down from the 130 NSOPs that were operational in the country a little over a year ago.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
A 13-seater Global 5000, owned by Anil Ambani's Reliance Transport and Travels, has been leased to a global chartered company, according to the report. A source told ET that the aircraft which is currently stationed in Bengaluru, was the same one which was used by Anil Ambani for his business travels.
In addition to this, the report mentions that Religare-promoted Ligare Aviation, Indiabulls-promoted Airmid Aviation and Sachiin Joshi-promoted Viking Aviation are among those operators who are considering selling their aircraft.Sources also told the publication that Viking Aviation is unable to service two of its aircraft due to a fund crunch. As a result, one aircraft is parked at the Mumbai airport while the other one is at Nanded.