Slowdown in COVID accelerates economic recovery in October, says finance ministry

With the number of fresh COVID infections falling every day and vaccinations shooting past 100 crores, the festive season regained the lustre with a spurt in sales and accelerated the pace of economic recovery in India, according to a home ministry statement.

Daily COVID-19 cases has declined from 32,000 in September to 18,000 in October, the report said.

Diwali sales scaled a decade-high level of Rs 1.3 lakh crore in October, the Department of Economic Affairs said in its monthly review for September 2021, quoting the Confederation of All India Traders.

The home ministry report said that while the global economic recovery at the moment still faces headwinds like supply constraints and input cost inflation, there are signs of resurgence in India due to vaccine dissemination and resumption of economic activities.

Volatile prices in the international crude oil markets and costlier edible oils and metal products may, however, continue to pose challenges, the report pointed out.

As the mobility restrictions eased globally, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization have improved their forecast for global growth prospects in October, which augurs well from Indian exports.

“IMF in its October 2021 update foresees improved global growth prospects at 5.8 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, triggering a coterminous global trade growth, by volume, at 9.7 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively. WTO’s October forecast also confirms favourable trade prospects underpinned by resurgence in global economic activity and vaccine dissemination,” the report said.

The report said the Index of Industrial Production expanded in August to reach 103 per cent of its pre-pandemic August 2019 level with manufacturing recording full recovery in most of the user-based categories.

“Capital goods category saw the sharpest rise portending a surge in investment. The eight core industry output has now also crossed its pre-COVID level of September 2019 led by coal, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity,” the report said.

The finance ministry said the recovery in the Indian economy would have been even higher but for heavy rain impacting construction, mining and electricity demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) eased further to 4.4 per cent in September 2021 from a peak of 6.3 per cent in May 2021, driven by low food inflation and favourable base effect, the report said.

Food inflation declined to 30-month low of 0.7 percent in September from 3.1 per cent in August. While inflation in both rural as well as urban segments eased during the month, core inflation continued to remain sticky at 5.9 per cent in September. Fuel inflation also inched up to a new high of 13.6 percent.

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation softened to a six-month low of 10.7 percent in September from 11.4 percent in the previous month. While inflation in primary, fuel and power segments moderated during the month, sticky prices in the manufacturing segment kept the wholesale inflation at an elevated level.

The report also said that growth in the core sector also bodes well for employment generation in India.

“Food processing industries, textiles and gems and jewellery sectors – all of them labour intensive – exhibited heightened flow of credit on a YoY basis in September, boding well for employment generation in the economy,” the report said.

The agri sector keeps on reinforcing its strong presence in economic recovery with higher acreage of Rabi sowing, improved reservoir levels, and adequate availability of fertilisers and seeds, the report said.

Apart from the external sector, the merchandise exports crossed the $30-billion mark for the seventh consecutive month in the fiscal year 2021-22.