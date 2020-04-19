App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; ICICI Bank top gainer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 53,702.27 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week that ended on April 17:
10. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 9: Rs 2,26,972.43 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 17,211.29 crore
A contingency fund of Rs 150 crore has been set up by ITC. This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to vulnerable and most needy section of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods. The fund will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system. (Image: ITC Hotel, MakeMyTrip)
8. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,43,350.46 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 21,561.16 crore
7. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,68,018.40 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,534.97 crore
6. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,74,005.37 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 7,201.34 crore
5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,91,053.28 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,732.56 crore
3| HDFC Bank Limited : Rs 6.73 trillion
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps. HUL will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.(Image: Moneycontrol)
2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 6,77,980.87 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 15,347.25 crore
1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 7,76,595.26 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,711.77 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Apr 19, 2020 02:31 pm

