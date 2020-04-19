Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; ICICI Bank top gainer

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 53,702.27 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 53,702.27 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week that ended on April 17: 2/11 10. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,26,972.43 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 17,211.29 crore 3/11 9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,31,216.87 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,380.36 crore 4/11 8. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,43,350.46 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 21,561.16 crore 5/11 7. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,68,018.40 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,534.97 crore 6/11 6. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,74,005.37 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 7,201.34 crore 7/11 5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 2,91,053.28 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,732.56 crore 8/11 4. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 4,99,198.40 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 7,621.77 crore 9/11 3. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 5,16,196.27 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 2,500.39 crore 10/11 2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 6,77,980.87 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 15,347.25 crore 11/11 1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 17: Rs 7,76,595.26 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,711.77 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on Apr 19, 2020 02:31 pm