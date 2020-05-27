Slideshow | These 12 Nifty stocks are trading at least 50% below their 52-week high

In the year 2020 so far, Indian equities have traded weak with high volatility. In March, Nifty index lost nearly 38 percent form its high, and is now trading 27 percent lower from recent record high. However, there are 12 Nifty stocks that are trading at least 50 percent lower than their respective 52-week highs, majorly dominated by banking and finance stocks. Data Source: ACE Equity