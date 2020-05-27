App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 12 Nifty stocks are trading at least 50% below their 52-week high

There are 12 Nifty stocks which are trading below 50 percent from their 52-week high, majorly dominated by banking and finance stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the year 2020 so far, Indian equities traded weak with high volatile. In March the index lost nearly 38 percent form it high but later it recovered a bit and now trading 27 percent below from high. However, there are 12 Nifty stocks which are trading below 50 percent from their 52-week high, majorly dominated by banking and finance stocks. Data Source: ACE Equity
In the year 2020 so far, Indian equities have traded weak with high volatility. In March, Nifty index lost nearly 38 percent form its high, and is now trading 27 percent lower from recent record high. However, there are 12 Nifty stocks that are trading at least 50 percent lower than their respective 52-week highs, majorly dominated by banking and finance stocks. Data Source: ACE Equity

IndusInd Bank down 79 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,672.90. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 348.20

Bajaj Finance down 63 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 4,923.20. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 1,829.00

Bajaj Finserv down 60 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,0297.00. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 4,097.25

State Bank Of India down 59 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 373.70. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 151.40

Zee Entertainment Enterprises down 59 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 405.50. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 165.20

Tata Motors down 59 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 201.80. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 83.10

Axis Bank down 59 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 826.55. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 341.30

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation down 56 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 176.00. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 77.00

Indian Oil Corporation down 55 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 170.40. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 77.15

Coal India down 53 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 270.90. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 127.25

GAIL (India) down 52 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 182.50. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 88.15

Vedanta down 51 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 179.95. On May 26, the share price closed at Rs 87.90

First Published on May 27, 2020 01:42 pm

