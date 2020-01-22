App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | HDFC Bank, RIL, Biocon among 10 stocks with 11-45% return

HDFC Bank, RIL and Biocon are among 10 stocks which are likely to give return between 11-45 percent in medium to long term

Rakesh Patil
After hitting record highs in the beginning of the week, benchmark indices seen consolidation in next two days amid earning from India Inc and no major news on global front. HDFC Bank, RIL and Biocon are among 10 stocks which are likely to give return between 11-45 percent in medium to long term:
1/11

After hitting record highs at the beginning of the week, benchmark indices saw consolidation in the next two days amid earning from India Inc and no major news on the global front. HDFC Bank, RIL and Biocon are among 10 stocks which are likely to give return between 11-45 percent in medium to long term:

Federal Bank | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 94 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 22 percent
2/11

Federal Bank | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 94 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 22 percent

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 506 | Target: Rs 565 | Upside: 11 percent
3/11

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 506 | Target: Rs 565 | Upside: 11 percent

South Indian Bank | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 11 | Target: Rs 16 | Upside: 45 percent
4/11

South Indian Bank | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 11 | Target: Rs 16 | Upside: 45 percent

Representative image
5/11

Granules India | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 147 | Target: Rs 181 | Upside: 23 percent

KEI Industries | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 530 | Target: Rs 677 | Upside: 27 percent
6/11

KEI Industries | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 530 | Target: Rs 677 | Upside: 27 percent

L&T Financial Holdings | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 145 | Upside: 22 percent
7/11

L&T Financial Holdings | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 145 | Upside: 22 percent

Jindal Steel and Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 181 | Target: Rs 210 | Upside: 16 percent
8/11

Jindal Steel and Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 181 | Target: Rs 210 | Upside: 16 percent

Reliance Industries | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,536 | Target: Rs 1,815 | Upside: 18 percent
9/11

Reliance Industries | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,536 | Target: Rs 1,815 | Upside: 18 percent

Biocon | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 295 | Target: Rs 330 | Upside: 12 percent
10/11

Biocon | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 295 | Target: Rs 330 | Upside: 12 percent

HDFC Bank
11/11

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,240 | Target: Rs 1,541 | Upside: 24 percent

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.