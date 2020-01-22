Slideshow | HDFC Bank, RIL, Biocon among 10 stocks with 11-45% return

HDFC Bank, RIL and Biocon are among 10 stocks which are likely to give return between 11-45 percent in medium to long term Rakesh Patil 1/11 After hitting record highs at the beginning of the week, benchmark indices saw consolidation in the next two days amid earning from India Inc and no major news on the global front. HDFC Bank, RIL and Biocon are among 10 stocks which are likely to give return between 11-45 percent in medium to long term: 2/11 Federal Bank | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 94 | Target: Rs 115 | Upside: 22 percent 3/11 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 506 | Target: Rs 565 | Upside: 11 percent 4/11 South Indian Bank | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 11 | Target: Rs 16 | Upside: 45 percent 5/11 Granules India | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 147 | Target: Rs 181 | Upside: 23 percent 6/11 KEI Industries | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 530 | Target: Rs 677 | Upside: 27 percent 7/11 L&T Financial Holdings | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 145 | Upside: 22 percent 8/11 Jindal Steel and Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 181 | Target: Rs 210 | Upside: 16 percent 9/11 Reliance Industries | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,536 | Target: Rs 1,815 | Upside: 18 percent 10/11 Biocon | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 295 | Target: Rs 330 | Upside: 12 percent 11/11 HDFC Bank | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,240 | Target: Rs 1,541 | Upside: 24 percent First Published on Jan 22, 2020 12:43 pm