you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | 6 stocks that can return 10-56% in medium to long term

Coal India, Bajaj Auto could give double-digit returns in the medium to long term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sensex_BSE_NSE_Stock market_bull_bear_Gold (5)
1/7

Indian indices witnessed a relief rally on April 7 on the back of positive global markets. The Nifty ended near 8,800 level and all the sectors closed in the green with Nifty Bank and Pharma rising more than 10 percent. Here are the six stocks that can return 10-56 percent in medium to long term:

2/7

Cipla | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 491 | Target: Rs 540 | Upside: 10 percent

3/7

Ratnamani Metals | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 917 | Target: RS 1,250 | Upside: 36 percent

4/7

Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,278 | Target: RS 2,513 | Upside: 10 percent

5/7

Britannia Industries | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,821 | Target: Rs 3,133 | Upside: 11 percent

6/7

Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 139 | Target: Rs 202 | Upside: 45 percent

7/7

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 167| Target: Rs 262 | Upside: 56 percent

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 11:30 am

