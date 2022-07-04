Slice appoints Sudeep Behari as new business head

Sudeep Behari was associated with Capital One for 12 years

Fintech startup Slice on July 4 announced the appointment of Sudeep Behari, an industry veteran, as its new business head. The decision was aimed at taking the company's services to a "wider audience", the Tiger Global-backed firm said in a statement.

Behari, who was leading the ICICI-Amazon credit card partnership before joining Slice, has more than 16 years of experience in the credit finance industry.

"Behari has a proven track record of surpassing corporate growth objectives and expertise in identifying and driving key business drivers, as well as achieving and exceeding customer expectations," Slice said.

Prior to his role as the ICICI-Amazon Card chief, Behari was associated with American bank holding firm Capital One for over 12 years. He had led the team of credit analysts when Capital One acquired HSBC credit card business in the US and stepped in the Indian market, the statement said.

Behari said he was looking forward to executing the company's growth strategy considering the "vast opportunity" in this market.

"With financial inclusion and digitisation seeing exponential growth in India, backed by the fintech revolution; this is an interesting time for the industry to scale new heights in analytics in the credit market," he added.

Slice CEO and Founder Rajan Bajaj said the company was preparing for the next phase of growth and "as we march on this exciting journey with full throttle, I am very pleased to welcome Sudeep Behari to slice who along with his team will be responsible for driving our business".