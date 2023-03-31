Slice appoints former RBI ED and SBI's ex-MD in leadership roles

Bengaluru-based fintech slice on March 31 said that it has appointed former RBI ED Eugene Karthak and ex-SBI MD S Vishvanathan as independent director and advisor, respectively.

Karthak and Vishvanathan will join slice’s parent company Garagepreneurs Internet Private Limited (GIPL), slice said in a press release. This is a strategic move coming at a time of changing fintech governance norms and strict crackdown of lending apps by the regulators.

“Karthak will focus on providing strategic advice and promoting corporate governance and Vishvanathan will work on strategic decision-making,” slice said.

As a former ED, Eugene managed the banking regulation, supervision, Information Technology, financial inclusion, and currency management segments in RBI.

Moneycontrol News