you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slack strengthens partnership with Amazon

Slack will migrate its voice and video calling features to Amazon's Chime platform, deepening its reliance on Amazon's Web Service (AWS).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A. WORK

Slack Technologies and Amazon have formed a partnership where the ecommerce giant's employees will use the workplace messaging platform.

Slack will migrate its voice and video calling features to Amazon's Chime platform, deepening its reliance on Amazon's Web Service (AWS).

Slack has offered its service on AWS since 2014, and has used AWS during the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen its service. Slack is one of the messaging platforms that has risen in popularity amid as more people work from to practice social distancing.

The partnership with Amazon means that Slack is not inclined to use Microsoft's Azure cloud services or Google Cloud to support its platform.

"We have not used Azure, says Brad Armstrong, vice president of business and corporate development at Slack told The Verge.

"The vast majority of our service has always run on AWS," Armstrong added.

Slack's biggest customer so far was IBM, whose 350,000 employees use the workplace messaging service, The Verge reported.

Slack' shares plunged on June 4 after it reported quarterly earnings on June 4. The company slowing quarterly sales growth.

Slack also scrapped its forecast for 2021 billings, citing uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's less visibility into how spending will trend for the remainder of the year, particularly if the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic persist or worsen," Slack's Chief Financial Officer Allen Shim said, as quoted by Reuters.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Amazon #Slack

