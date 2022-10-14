Slack offtake by importers, weak festive demand from North India dampen cardamom prices

Weak festival demand from North India and slack offtake in the export market have kept small cardamom prices down despite a shortfall in the new crop.

Domestic prices are currently hovering around Rs 950 per kg. In the absence of sufficient demand from North India for the festival season, prices have not gone above the breakeven level of Rs 1,000 per kg.

For the last two years, festival season demand from North India has been tepid because of the pandemic. Usually, cardamom sells most during weddings and festivals.

Also Read: Demand slump and output rise hit cardamom price, hurt growers

This year, expecting low sales during the festival season, traders released their stock, including carryover from the previous two years, during the lean months of April to August when prices were in the range of Rs 1,000-1,200 per kg, according to P C Punnoose, CEO of Kerala Cardamom Processing and Marketing Company Ltd.

“The traders sold around 13,000 tonnes compared to 5,000 tonnes in the last two years during the five-month period. The prices may spike if most of those volumes are sold during Diwali,’’ he said, adding that a price of Rs 1,200 per kg and above will be remunerative for the farmer.

Earlier, when the prices dropped, big traders used to buy large volumes and hold them until prices improved.

“But as the market has become more organised, such speculative activities have decreased,’’ said K S Mathew, chairman of Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Co. Ltd.

Export outlook

After record exports in FY22, the robust trend that continued for the first few months of the current year has been halted by the flow of cheaper cardamom from Guatemala, the world’s largest producer of the spice, and sluggish demand from the major importing countries.

“There is a general slowdown in demand. Besides, Indian cardamom is overpriced in the international market. While Gautemalan cardamom sells in the range of $4 to $12 per kg, Indian prices are between $11 and $17 per kg,’’ said Hemen Ruparel, chief executive of Samex Agency, an exporter.

Considering that the new crop from Guatemala will hit the market in one or two months, Indian cardamom exports are likely to remain slow.

“In fact, it may present a good opportunity for the traders to import Guatemalan cardamom. Even at around 80% customs duty, the landed price may work out to $7 to $8 per kg which is still cheaper than the domestic price,’’ Ruparel said.

Spices Board data for the five-month period of April-August 2022 showed a 15% increase in volume and 11% drop in value from a year ago at 3,795 tonnes valued at Rs 437 crore. In 2021-22 exports had peaked to 10,572 tonnes valued at Rs 1,376 crore.

Climate impact

Changing climate patterns have impacted cardamom growth in the main producing states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The growers are expecting the fresh crop for which the harvest is underway to be short by 30% to 40%. Last year, production was in the range of 23,000 to 25,000 tonnes

“The pattern of rainfall has changed. It is no longer spread out through the season. We have intensive showers for a few days, which is damaging to the crop,’’ said Mathew.

Meanwhile, Spices Board is planning a special e-auction for small cardamom tested in the laboratory for two artificial colours and six pesticides from October 22 at Puttady in Idukki district of Kerala on a pilot basis.

The idea is to create parallel market for cardamom that is produced using the permitted pesticides.

The move comes in the wake of importing countries tightening norms on pesticide residue. Indian cardamom a faced a ban from Saudi Arabia over the issue a few years ago.

“Though it is a good move, I wonder whether there will be sufficient quantity for export,” said Ruparel. “The traders felt that unless such cardamom fetches premium price, the growers may not show much interest.”