Slack is to Salesforce what Pixar was to Disney

Salesforce-Slack Deal: Every time a large acquisition like that of Slack goes through, some people call it an expensive buy. But is it really?

Photo by Pankaj Patel on Unsplash

Note to readers: Hello world is a program developers run to check if a newly installed programming language is working alright. Startups and tech companies are continuously launching new software to run the real world. This column will attempt to be the "Hello World" for the real world.

Salesforce has acquired the collaboration software company Slack for about $28 billion. That’s the headline. Now here are some lesser-known numbers. Slack has 12 million daily active users (DAUs— industry parlance for the number of people who use Slack every day). That's a valuation of $2333 per user.

The company has 142,000 paying customers. Meaning, Salesforce paid somewhere in the range of $197,183 per paying customer to acquire Slack. In the nine-month ended in October 2020, Slack’s revenue was around $650 million. Assuming it closes 2020 somewhere in the range of $1 bn revenue. Salesforce paid more than 28 times the topline.

Many people who aren’t close to the deal find it difficult to understand why an older company would pay $28 billion to acquire another company? Every time a large acquisition like this goes through, some people call it an expensive buy. And some others will say this was cheap.

Opinions range from: it doesn’t make sense. Why would anyone do that? This acquisition will fail. The two companies are too different. And so on and so forth. Until recently, I used to harbor some of this skepticism of large deals too. But I’m convinced these days that some of these acquisitions help companies future proof themselves. And there’s no harm in placing a premium on such bets.

Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company illustrates this beautifully in his book The Ride of a Lifetime. When Iger was the chief executive officer at Disney, he made several acquisitions. This includes Steve Jobs run Pixar for $7.4 billion. Lucas Films from George Lucas for $4 billion. Marvel Entertainment for another $4 billion. And the biggest of them all, a $71.3 billion deal to acquire 21st Century Fox.

Disney was an older generation company with its own strengths. But Snow White, Cinderella, and Mickey Mouse had grown old. Disney Animation didn’t have the same freshness about it anymore. It needed new hits to stay relevant. By acquiring Pixar and others, it did that and more. With the acquisition, Disney brought in a great set of people, better technology, and newer characters.

With Marvel, not only did Disney unearth characters buried deep in the universe (over 7000 of them) but also used its existing infrastructure, distribution strength, and offline presence to get the best out of these acquisitions. The Avengers series alone have grossed more than $7.5 billion. Black Panther and Captain Marvel have brought in over $1 billion each.

Iger wrote about the Fox deal, “The upshot was that we estimated that the combined company would be worth billions more than the two separately.” That is, the value created together would be a lot more than the sum of the value these companies would create on their own.

If you use similar logic, it’s easy to see what Salesforce sees. In acquiring Slack, it not only sees future revenue based on what Slack can do on its own. But as a Salesforce company, its future potential is a lot more. Remember, 90% of Fortune 500 companies are Salesforce customers— that is, it has the top companies covered. And Slack’s approach is to go bottoms up and empower teams. As more and more teams use Slack, it goes upmarket and signs up enterprise customers. Pardon the cliche but the synergy is hard to miss. Not only is Slack a modern product that’s relevant to the new generation of users, but it also has several hidden characters (think Slack App Store) that can potentially gross billions into the future.

The price tag doesn’t seem too bad now, does it?