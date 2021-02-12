MARKET NEWS

Slack is asking some users on Android to reset their password

A bug on the Android version of Slack was letting the app store passwords in plain text format

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Slack.)

The communication platform Slack is asking some of its users on Android to reset their password. As reported on by Android Police, the company discovered a bug due to which it was storing passwords in plain text format, making it readable for anyone poking around.

This bug remained for a month before the company caught on to it and fixed the problem. The good news is that not all users were affected by the bug. Slack says only a portion of Android users suffered from this issue and it has sent out emails to the affected accounts prompting them to reset their passwords.

The company said that this bug affected anyone who used the manual sign-in process i.e., manually putting the username and password in as opposed to linking your Slack with the Google account. Slack also said that there was no evidence so far that the data was accessed by anyone.

If you are among the ones who got the email from Slack, we recommend you immediately change your password. Slack also tells you to clear your app data storage on Android phones. To do this, head into settings, navigate to Apps, scroll down to find Slack, then find storage and finally click on “Clear Data.”

Slack also includes a helpful link in the email it’s sending out to make the process even simpler, just click the link and follow the instructions, it won’t take long.
TAGS: #productivity #Slack
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:20 pm

