Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Slack files anti-competitive complaint against Microsoft in EU

Slack Technologies Inc, which went public in 2019, has been growing rapidly.

PTI

Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the EU against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behaviour. Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to Slack, into Office 365, its package of email and other widely-used business software. Slack says Microsoft forces companies to install it for millions and blocks its removal.

Microsoft Corp didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Slack Technologies Inc, which went public in 2019, has been growing rapidly. It reported $201.7 million in sales in its February-April quarter, up 50% from the same time last year. It also reported 122,000 paid customers, up 28% from when the company went public in April 2019.

Slack still faces tough competition, particularly from Microsoft's Teams software. Slack last month announced an expanded partnership with Amazon's cloud computing division, an attempt to join forces with Microsoft's chief rival.

It more recently announced it is buying Rimeto, which creates detailed staff directories.

The European Commission will review the complaint and decide whether to open a formal investigation.
