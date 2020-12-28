Skyways Air Services ties up with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine transportation across India

live bse live

Air freight forwarder Skyways Air Services on Monday said it has joined hands with budget carrier SpiceJet for transporting COVID-19 vaccine across India.

Under the collaboration, Skyways will provide cold chain transportation and storage along with dedicated last-mile connectivity, while SpiceJet will provide connectivity across its pan-India network with full temperature mapping controls, a release said.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect, Skyways Air Services Pvt Ltd said.

In addition, Skyways will also provide custom brokering services, wherever required in India, Germany and the US, it said.

"We are working to enhance our readiness and preparing to meet the impending demand for an effective vaccine distribution in the country. Currently, we are developing apt capacities with our carrier partners," said Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director, Skyways Group.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This strategic association with SpiceJet is bound to add substantial value to Skyways customers in terms of available capacity for vaccine transportation not just within India but also to international markets, he said.

"Together we will be able to do a 'Producer to the Vaccination Depots' movement seamlessly," Sharma added.