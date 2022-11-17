 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Skyroot's rocket launch will demonstrate young people can dream big, says ISRO Chairman

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that India has been proud of its space sector for several years, as it is able to construct rockets and spacecraft using indigenous technology.

In light of the upcoming launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket on November 18, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath praised the Indian space industry for creating a facilitating ecosystem. The launch of India's first privately manufactured rocket on November 18 will demonstrate that young people with a dream to build something big can do so in India, he said.

The ISRO chief made the remarks at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, mentioning the upcoming Mission Prarambh rocket launch by Skyroot Aerospace from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Vikram-S is a sub-orbital mission — a trajectory that does not complete a complete Earth orbit.

“We have created an ecosystem today for them (young people) to make their dreams happen, build rocket systems using the available industries in India and take the support of the Indian Space Research Organisation infrastructure that we have created today to make that launch happen,” he said.

ISRO's chairman said that launching a rocket requires support beyond the rocket itself, including ground stations, tracking, navigation, and safety measures, among others.

He added that as a result of the changes in the space sector, the private sector is thriving all over the world.

