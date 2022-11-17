Skyroot's rocket launch will demonstrate young people can dream big, says ISRO Chairman

In light of the upcoming launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket on November 18, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath praised the Indian space industry for creating a facilitating ecosystem. The launch of India's first privately manufactured rocket on November 18 will demonstrate that young people with a dream to build something big can do so in India, he said.

The ISRO chief made the remarks at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, mentioning the upcoming Mission Prarambh rocket launch by Skyroot Aerospace from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Vikram-S is a sub-orbital mission — a trajectory that does not complete a complete Earth orbit.

“We have created an ecosystem today for them (young people) to make their dreams happen, build rocket systems using the available industries in India and take the support of the Indian Space Research Organisation infrastructure that we have created today to make that launch happen,” he said.

ISRO's chairman said that launching a rocket requires support beyond the rocket itself, including ground stations, tracking, navigation, and safety measures, among others.

He added that as a result of the changes in the space sector, the private sector is thriving all over the world.

India has been proud of its space sector for several years, as it is able to construct rockets and spacecraft using indigenous technology, he said.

“We still depend on devices, especially electronic devices, that are procured from outside. This continues to be an important issue facing us in terms of building complex space systems,” he said. He emphasised that he is happy that the government is taking steps in this regard.

“I’m really happy that the government is taking this action to create the next revolution in electronics, especially the hardware that needs to be built and done within this country especially with Bangalore being the technology centre of the design of electronic devices. But then, manufacturing and production of something that we need to build for the future is still far away. I think this is one area which we identified for the space sector to really grow in India,” he said.

ISRO has signed MoUs with companies to assist them with space technology and build processes from the ground up. He said that 100 start-ups had registered with ISRO and were collaborating closely in various domains of the space sector.