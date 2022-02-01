MARKET NEWS

    Skoda reports close to three-fold jump in sales in January

    The company had sold 1,004 units in the same month last year.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

    Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported a close to three-fold increase in sales to 3,009 units in January 2022, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq. The company had sold 1,004 units in the same month last year.

    "The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year, and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfil the targets we have set ourselves for 2022," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

    The company is now looking forward to the rest of the year and is excited about the upcoming launch of Slavia, which along with Kushaq, would drive volumes going forward, he added.

    Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the premium mid-size sedan will hit the road in March 2022, the automaker noted.
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 01:39 pm
