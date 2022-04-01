English
    Skoda reports best monthly sales in March; dispatches rise five-fold to 5,608 units

    This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the automaker in its two-decade history in India.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

    Skoda Auto India on Friday reported a five-fold increase in its sales to 5,608 units in March compared to 1,159 units in the same month last year. This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the automaker in its two-decade history in India.

    The previous monthly high for the company was recorded in June 2012 when it had dispatched 4,923 units. "The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project are bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

    Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short term, the company is confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for it in India, he added. "We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for Skoda Auto globally," Hollis said.

    The January-March quarter this year turned out to be the best for the company in terms of sales. During the period, the brand sold 13,120 vehicles. In the same period in 2021, the automaker had dispatched 3,016 units.

    The successful implementation of the INDIA 2.0 project is providing great impetus, creating a positive impact across the entire range of products, the company said. It has witnessed a robust response for models like Kushaq and Slavia. Besides, Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb also continue to do well in their respective segments.
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 12:22 pm
