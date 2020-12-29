Skoda looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5% from January 1

Skoda Superb | The Skoda Superb facelift was launched with a lot more changes than the Rapid. For one, it gets a fresh look with updated bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and a fresh set of alloys with 17-inchers as an option. The sedan is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol producing 190 PS and 320 Nm. Price: Rs 29.99 lakh

European car manufacturer Skoda on Tuesday said it is looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5 percent from January 1, 2021 in view of increasing production costs.

Some of the automakers in the country have already announced price hikes for their vehicle models from January 1, 2021 on account of rising input and material costs besides fluctuations in exchange rates.

'There has been a surge in the cost of our inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times.

'Skoda Auto India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5 percent with effect from January 1, across its model range,' Skoda Auto India spokesperson said in a statement.