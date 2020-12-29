MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Skoda looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5% from January 1

Some of the automakers in the country have already announced price hikes for their vehicle models from January 1, 2021 on account of rising input and material costs besides fluctuations in exchange rates.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 12:42 PM IST
Skoda Superb | The Skoda Superb facelift was launched with a lot more changes than the Rapid. For one, it gets a fresh look with updated bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and a fresh set of alloys with 17-inchers as an option. The sedan is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol producing 190 PS and 320 Nm. Price: Rs 29.99 lakh

Skoda Superb | The Skoda Superb facelift was launched with a lot more changes than the Rapid. For one, it gets a fresh look with updated bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and a fresh set of alloys with 17-inchers as an option. The sedan is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol producing 190 PS and 320 Nm. Price: Rs 29.99 lakh

European car manufacturer Skoda on Tuesday said it is looking to hike car prices by up to 2.5 percent from January 1, 2021 in view of increasing production costs.

Some of the automakers in the country have already announced price hikes for their vehicle models from January 1, 2021 on account of rising input and material costs besides fluctuations in exchange rates.

'There has been a surge in the cost of our inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times.

'Skoda Auto India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5 percent with effect from January 1, across its model range,' Skoda Auto India spokesperson said in a statement.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 29, 2020 12:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.