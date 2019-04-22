Skoda introduces assured buyback programme for Superb range

Skoda Auto India on Monday said it has introduced an assured buyback programme for its premium sedan Superb. The 'EasyBuy' programme will empower the customers to buy a brand new skoda Superb at an EMI of a car in lower segment, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The initiative offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57 per cent for a new Superb at the end of the three year contract term, it added.

At the end of the term, the customer can choose to return the vehicle to the dealer with no further liability subject to the vehicle meets fair wear and tear guidelines along with the kilometre allowance, it said.

The programme will also allow customers to retain the ownership of the Superb by paying off the outstanding amount, it added.

"In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy' program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brand's effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle free ownership experience," Skoda Auto India Director - Sales, Service and Marketing Zac Hollis said.