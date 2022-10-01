English
    Skoda Auto wholesales up 17% in September at 3,543 units

    The company's focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    Representative image

    Skoda Auto India on Saturday said its sales increased by 17 per cent to 3,543 units in September. The automaker had dispatched 3,027 units to dealers in September 2021.

    "The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

    The company's focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country, he added.

     
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 11:54 am
