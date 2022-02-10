MARKET NEWS

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen commences T-Cross exports from India

    The Volkswagen T-Cross is the first of the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform which will be exported from India, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

    Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has commenced export of Volkswagen T-Cross from the country. The Volkswagen T-Cross is the first of the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform which will be exported from India, the company said in a statement.

    The first batch of 1,232 Volkswagen T-Cross units are being shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai, it added. "The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group's endeavour to engineer cars in India to be driven by the world! Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally, is an integral part of our India strategy," Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) Chairman Christian Cahn von Seelen noted.

    The cars manufactured at the company's facilities in India embody the same quality standards as the automaker adheres to globally, he added.

    "The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0-IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance," Seelen said.

    In addition to scripting growth story in the domestic market, the flexible MQB-A0-IN platform will play a crucial role in expanding the company's global export footprint, he added. "With this export milestone, we further strengthen our commitment to offering next generation vehicles to and from India," Seelen stated.

    SAVWIPL started its export programme in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company's export market has continued to grow incrementally to build the Group's Made in India' presence in 61 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, GCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

    The Group has exported over 5,45,653 cars until December 2021. Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina) and ASEAN countries.
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Exports #Skoda Auto Volkswagen #T-cross
