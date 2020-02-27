App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skoda Auto launches Octavia RS 245 priced at Rs 35.99 lakh

The car can be booked against a fee of Rs 1 lakh and a limited 200 units of the model 245 will be sold exclusively through its centralised platform www.buyskodaonline.co.in, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Skoda Auto India on Thursday launched its limited edition Octavia RS 245 model priced at Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with online bookings scheduled to open on March 1.

The car can be booked against a fee of Rs 1 lakh and a limited 200 units of the model 245 will be sold exclusively through its centralised platform www.buyskodaonline.co.in, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "With the Octavia RS 245, we translate our century-long motorsports legacy into the fastest Škoda offering in India."

It offers a combination of high-performance engine, sporty appearance and dynamic driving capabilities along with class-leading safety and intelligent connectivity features, he added.

"These 200 units of the RS 245 are being introduced in the market after an overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts across the nation," Hollis said.

The Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission delivering power output of 245 PS.

It can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 6.6 seconds and has its top speed electronically limited to 250 km/hr, it added.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Octavia RS 245 #Skoda Auto

