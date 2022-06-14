English
    Skoda Auto India crosses 200 customer touchpoint mark

    The first half of 2022 has been a product onslaught for the automaker with the new Kodiaq, Slavia and the new Kushaq Monte Carlo, the Czech carmaker said in a statement.

    PTI
    June 14, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

    Skoda Auto India on Tuesday said it has crossed 200 customer touchpoint mark across the country with plans to cross 250 outlet milestone by the end of the year.

    While the product offensive brought about one phase of India 2.0 strategy, another phase of the project, improving customer satisfaction, has also been gathering momentum with the company crossing 205 plus customer touchpoints across 123 cities in all four regions of the country, it added.

    While products are our heroes, INDIA 2.0 is also about being closer to our customers on all fronts. By rapidly increasing our customer touchpoints and expanding our network, we have the largest ever presence of the Skodabrand in India," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

    Not only has the company expanded in quantity, but has also focused on quality with digitalised showrooms, he added. Skoda had ended 2021 with 175 touchpoints across 117 cities with a target of hitting 225 touchpoints by the end of 2022.

    However, the quick success of new launches fuelled faster uptake of the expansion with the company now aiming to hit 250 touchpoints by end of 2022, the automaker stated. Skoda had ended 2021 with 175 touchpoints across 117 cities with a target of hitting 225 touchpoints by the end of 2022.

    The company will continue expanding rapidly with plans for about 10 touchpoints in each zone across India, it added. With this expansion, the prime focus is to penetrate deep into important market clusters covering both metro and non-metro centres, it said.

    In the eastern region, Skoda will be opening its first touchpoints in Nagaland at Dimapur, also at Dibrugarh in Assam. At the same time, the company will be entering and adding centres in other regions like Gandidham and Morbi - Gujarat, Ambala Haryana, Amritsar Punjab, Warangal Telangana, Pollachi Tamil Nadu, Haldwani Uttarakhand and Tirur - Kerala.

    Already this year, Skoda has added touchpoints in Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad and Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh, Karimnagar Telangana, Dhanbad Jharkhand, Bilaspur Chhattisgarh and many more across states and regions.
