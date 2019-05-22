App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Skipper Q4 net down 63% to Rs 17.7 crore

Net revenue for the quarter under review was Rs 433.39 crore compared to Rs 592.85 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Skipper Ltd on May 22 reported a net profit of Rs 17.7 crore for the March quarter, down 63 per cent over the corresponding period in the 2017-18 fiscal.

Net revenue for the quarter under review was Rs 433.39 crore compared to Rs 592.85 crore in the year-ago period.

The company ended the 2018-19 fiscal with a bottomline of Rs 31.2 crore.

Skipper has secured new orders worth Rs 191 crore during the quarter to March for engineering products from projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and state electricity boards, it said in a statement.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 22, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Skipper Ltd

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.