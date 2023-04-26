Skill gaming industry body takes Tamil Nadu to court over online gambling law

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), a skill gaming industry body, has moved the Madras High Court, challenging the Tamil Nadu government's online gambling law that came into effect April 21, Moneycontrol has learnt.

The Tamil Nadu government banned online rummy and poker in the southern state, terming them online games of chance in the recently passed Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022. Gambling is a state subject in India.

As reported by Moneycontrol on April 24, several online rummy and poker platforms, including A23, Classic Rummy, RummyCircle, and PokerBaazi, barred users from playing paid contests in Tamil Nadu.

Southern India is an important market for skill-based games such as rummy, which has a significant penetration in these states, industry executives have told Moneycontrol.

Vikas SN