SKF India to cover vaccination cost of all employees, immediate family members

Varroc Engineering | Varroc Engineering approved that the proposed fund raise by way of a qualified institutions placement of equity shares. The QIP issue opened on March 22. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 395.41 per equity share. The company approved the preliminary placement document dated March 22 together with the application form. The news came in after market hours on March 22. The stock closed 5.54 percent higher at Rs 406.95 on March 22. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 499.95 on February 9, 2021, and a low of Rs 119.20 on April 3, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 5,486.16 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 374.13-363.17, while resistance is placed at Rs 408.97-419.93, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Auto and industrial components maker SKF India on Wednesday said it will cover the vaccination cost of all its employees and their immediate family members.

SKF India, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Swedish bearings maker SKF, has about 4,000 employees working across different locations in the country, as per a company statement.

“In its commitment to ensure employee health and well-being, SKF India will cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees and their immediate family members as per the central government guidelines,” it said.

Through this drive SKF intends to extend support for employees and their families in obtaining vaccines through a seamless process, it stated.

“We believe that covering the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for our employees and their immediate family members expresses our gratitude for their persistent support and absolute trust in us. We encourage vaccination for our people who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their families and help our nation fight COVID-19,” said Gautam Kumar, chief human resources officer and director, HR, SKF India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier this month, the Indian arm of the German automotive supplier Schaeffler too had announced that it will bear vaccination cost of its nearly 2,800 employees in the country, in a phased manner with 635 employees with co-morbidities and falling in the age group of 45-59 years to be covered first.

After allowing senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities conditions to receive vaccination from March 1, the Government on Tuesday decided to open the vaccination drive for every one above the age of 45 years, starting from April 1.

SKF said it has urged its employees to register themselves and their immediate family members including spouse, children, and parents at the suitable government-approved COVID-19 vaccination centres to follow the process of receiving the vaccination.

The company will reimburse the cost associated in the two mandatory vaccine shots included in the immunization programme, it added.