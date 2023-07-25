SJVN to develop 5 hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday said it has been allocated five hydro electric projects having a total generation capacity of 5,097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh. The five projects, allocated by tne Arunachal Pradesh government, are situated in tributaries of Dibang River. They are 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon, SJVN said in a statement.

The development of the five projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore and will reduce carbon emission by around 1.1 million tonnes per year. The government of Arunachal Pradesh has terminated pacts with various private power developers as they "showed less interest" in executing projects given to them, the statement said.

The projects, which have been withdrawn from private developers, are now being handed over to central public sector undertakings. In addition to SJVN, projects have also been allocated to other central public sector understandings namely NEEPCO, NHPC and THDC.

SJVN has a portfolio of 55,527 MW.