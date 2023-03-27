 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJVN gets Rs 915 crore 'GREEN' finance from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Mar 27, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

SJVN is committed to achieve 25 GW of generation capacity by 2030

State-owned SJVN Ltd has secured Rs 915 crore 'GREEN' finance from Japan Bank for International Cooperation to fund its 90 MW Omkareshwar floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh and 100 MW Raghanesda solar project in Gujarat.

"SJVN secured GREEN financing from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) amounting to JPY 15 billion. (approx. INR 915 cr). The loan is co-financed with Japanese private financial institutions," a BSE filing stated.

The SJVN and JBIC virtually inked the 'Facility Agreement' under Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation (GREEN) programme of JBIC.

The objective of the debt is to finance the 90-MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh and 100-MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project in Gujarat having combined estimated cost of Rs 1,288.35 crore.