    SJVN bags contract for 30 MW wind-solar hybrid project worth Rs 195 crore

    PTI
    May 06, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
     
     
    Government-owned SJVN on Friday said it won a contract worth Rs 195 crore for setting up of its maiden wind-solar hybrid project with 30 MW generation capacity.

    "Company has bagged its first ever 30 MW wind-solar hybrid project through a tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI),” SJVN said in a BSE filing.

    The project was bagged through a tariff-based competitive bidding process for providing electricity at the rate of Rs 2.54 per unit on build, own and operate basis, the company said, adding that the tentative cost for construction and development of project is Rs 195 crore.

    The project is expected to generate 79 MUs (Million Units) in the first year, and on cumulative basis, approximately 1,860 MUs would be generated over a period of 25 years.

    SJVN said it will sign a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI for 25 years.

    The project shall be commissioned within 18 months from the date of signing of the PPA.

    The project, once becomes operational, is expected to reduce 90,993 tonnes of carbon emissions and will contribute to the government’s target to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070, the company said.

    The new project will help the company in achieving its ambitious vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040, and simultaneously contribute towards renewable energy capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by the government, it said.



    PTI
    SJVN #wind-solar hybrid project
    first published: May 6, 2022 04:22 pm
