Apr 20, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SJVN aims to generate 9.2 BUs electricity with Rs 900 cr capex this fiscal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run power producer SJVN Ltd is targeting to produce 9.2 billion units (BU) of electricity with a turnover of Rs 2,175 crore and Rs 900 crore capital expenditure in this fiscal.

SJVN Ltd inked a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Power today to achieve 9,200 million units in 2018-19, the company said in a statement.

Under the pact, SJVN, which operates the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, will have a capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 900 crore and turnover target of Rs 2,175 crore under 'excellent category' along with other targets related to operational efficiency and project monitoring.

In 2017-18, against the target of 8,950 million units (under ‘excellent' category), SJVN generated 9,280 million units from its projects under operation with an installed capacity of 1,964 MW.

It has already paid an interim dividend of Rs 785.95 crore to its shareholders in 2017-18.

Currently, SJVN has four projects with capacity of 1,610 MW under construction and another four projects with capacity of 2,155 MW under various stages of clearances, soon to enter construction.

