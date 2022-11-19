 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Six years later, DVC to start coal production from this month

Sweta Goswami
Nov 19, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

DVC, which has mostly been an electricity generator, now getting back into coal production signifies India’s renewed thrust on expanding its thermal power generation capacity to meet its growing demand.

A worker loads coal into a sack at a coal wholesale market in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Production of coal, the fossil fuel that accounts for more than 70% of Indias electricity generation, has failed to keep pace with unprecedented energy demand from the heat wave and the countrys post-pandemic industrial revival. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a government-owned power generator which operates in the Damodar river area of West Bengal and Jharkhand, is going to start coal production from the end of this month after a gap of six years, senior officials from the corporation told Moneycontrol.

“DVC started mining operations at its new tubed coal mine project in Jharkhand’s Latehar district from late last month. Mining activity is going on in full swing at the site and coal production will begin in a week or two. We have also tied up the supply of the produced coal with two thermal power plants – one each in West Bengal and Jharkhand,” said a senior DVC official requesting anonymity.

This is the third coal mine project operationalised by the DVC, with the second one shutting in 2016.

Chequered past in mining

DVC has not had much success with mining In the past. The last operational mines of the DVC were the Bermo mines in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district. The mine was allotted to DVC in 1951 and ceased operations in 2016 due to the expiry of its mining lease.

The DVC had also operated the Barjora (north) coal mines from 2005, but had to shutter that in 2014 as the Supreme Court cancelled its mining lease finding the allocations “illegal and arbitrary”.