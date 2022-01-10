Six things to watch out for as IT companies kick off results season for the sector on Wednesday

live bse live

For the first time, three top infotech companies – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro – will kick off the IT results season for October-December on the same day -- Wednesday -- followed by HCL Tech on Friday.

The last two quarters have been some of the best for IT and even the seasonally weak October-December period is likely to be no different as unprecedented demand driven by the shift to digital amid the pandemic boosted the sector. For instance, bricks and mortar companies had to invest in online commerce to survive. Aviation, one of the worst-affected by the virus, also needed to invest in technology as the pandemic changed how people travel.

As a result, IT majors are expected to report robust revenue growth and will remain on pace to see double-digit growth in FY22 as demand momentum continues.

These are five key factors to look out for in the December quarter results.

Revenue growth, guidance

Although December is a weak quarter as it’s holiday season in the key and large market of the US, IT firms are expected to report healthy revenues driven by increased spending on digital transformation.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities pegs that Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech will deliver 4.5 percent growth in constant currency whereas Infosys and TCS will grow at 3.7 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Analysts expect Infosys to up its revenue guidance from 16.5-17.5 percent to 17-18 percent. HCL Tech had guided for double digit growth for FY22. While TCS does not share guidance, the management is confident about double digit growth in FY22.

Deals

While deal pipeline is likely to be healthy for the IT firms, they are unlikely to see mega deals. Mega deals, large consolidation deals that are multi-year and multi-million dollar, have been absent from the pipeline for the last couple of quarters. But these have been replaced with an array of smaller and shorter duration deals, likely to continue.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global said in its note that, “We expect deal intake to remain healthy across companies in the December quarter. However, deal tenures have become shorter due to clients’ urgency to execute digital transformation projects in a short span rather than signing large, longer-tenure deals which follow lengthy due diligence and legal processes.”

While this might result in weak total contract value (TCV) of the IT firms, a note by brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equites said that revenue growth will remain robust.

“A weak TCV need not translate into weak revenue growth. The fact is that the market is buoyant with high velocity of continuing transformation deals that will take a few years to achieve but broken down into smaller packets,” the note added.

Attrition will continue to be high for the IT companies as the demand for technology professionals remain robust. According to Kotak Institutional Equites, voluntary attrition is expected to be high at 22-25 percent for Bengaluru-based IT firms and lower for others.

For all the IT firms, attrition has been a key concern. TCS has seen the churn rate rising to 11.9 percent in the second quarter of FY22 from 8.6 percent in the previous quarter. Wipro and Infosys reported over 20 percent attrition and HCL Tech 15.7 percent in the second quarter. For the previous quarter, the attrition stood at 10-15 percent for these three IT companies.

So hiring is likely to be on the rise as well.

With attrition increasing, companies will need to step up hiring, according to industry analysts.

A recent Teamlease Services report shared that the sector has the highest increase in intent to hire for the fourth quarter of FY22 at 18 percent, as enterprises continue to invest in technology and attrition rises. Remote hiring and remote/hybrid work have made the IT function an indispensable part of most organisations, the report said.

In addition, attrition is also on the rise. “Higher levels of attrition across functions and across many sectors is another driver of hiring intent. The beneficiaries of churn in technology and related sectors also happened to be businesses hiring for their IT support roles,” the report added.

This will be reflected in the ramp-up in fresher hiring.

The top four Indian IT companies - TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech - have doubled their hiring targets for 2021-22 to 1.6 lakh freshers.

This is likely to be a mixed bag for the IT firms, and analysts pointed out that margins will see a year-on-year decline in the quarter. Despite reduction in travels costs, supply side challenges have put pressure on margins.

Companies are spending more on talent acquisition to backfill attrition. While hiring freshers will ease the pressure, companies need to hire laterals at a much higher cost to address immediate talent needs. Companies have also rolled out wage hikes pressuring margins.

While the IT executives have shared that the recent variant is unlikely to impact business, it will bring down business travel. IT companies had just resumed business travel after 18 months of travel restrictions. Now with the number of cases increasing, short-term business travel will come down, executives shared.

Sameer Bendre, chief people officer, Persistent Systems, said, "Omicron-related growing concerns are certainly impacting business travel. With the volatility in the situation, business plans are becoming uncertain."

Wipro said, "

This will also impact the return-to-office initiatives.Currently, about 3 percent of our employees work from our offices. This includes those in leadership positions who work from our facilities in India twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays). Given the rising cases across the country, we are reviewing the situation and will take appropriate action keeping employee health and safety in mind."