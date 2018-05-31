Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow

As many as six states, including Punjab and Odisha, will make mandatory e-way bill requirement for intra-state movement of goods from tomorrow. The six states -- Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir -- are set to implement the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods from June 1, GST Network said in a statement.

Besides, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will roll out the same on June 2 and June 3, respectively.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already said that e-way bill for moving goods within a state will become mandatory from June 3, with the country-wide roll out of the mechanism.

So far, 27 states and union territories have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

From 8 lakh e-way bills generated in the first week of April, the average number of those bills rose to 16.8 lakhs on May 30.

"So far, a total of 6.43 Crore E-way bills have been generated on the e-way portal," GSTN said.

The government had launched the electronic-way or e-way bill system from 1 April for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from 15 April.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 would be required to present e-way bill to a GST inspector, if asked. The measure is expected to help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis.