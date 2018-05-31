App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Six states to roll out intra-state e-way bill from tomorrow

As many as six states, including Punjab and Odisha, will make mandatory e-way bill requirement for intra-state movement of goods from tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as six states, including Punjab and Odisha, will make mandatory e-way bill requirement for intra-state movement of goods from tomorrow. The six states -- Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir -- are set to implement the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods from June 1, GST Network said in a statement.

Besides, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will roll out the same on June 2 and June 3, respectively.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has already said that e-way bill for moving goods within a state will become mandatory from June 3, with the country-wide roll out of the mechanism.

So far, 27 states and union territories have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

related news

From 8 lakh e-way bills generated in the first week of April, the average number of those bills rose to 16.8 lakhs on May 30.

"So far, a total of 6.43 Crore E-way bills have been generated on the e-way portal," GSTN said.

The government had launched the electronic-way or e-way bill system from 1 April for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from 15 April.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 would be required to present e-way bill to a GST inspector, if asked. The measure is expected to help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis.
First Published on May 31, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #GST

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.